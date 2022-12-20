https://sputniknews.com/20221220/nearly-stolen-christmas-burglar-broke-into-de-niros-house-1105632895.html

Nearly Stolen Christmas: Burglar Broke Into De Niro's House

Nearly Stolen Christmas: Burglar Broke Into De Niro's House

Robert De Niro is one of the best-known actors of the 20th and 21st centuries, the winner of many film awards and one of the most famous people on the planet...

A burglar broke into Robert De Niro's rented townhouse in New York City and was seized while allegedly trying to steal his Christmas presents.According to American newspapers, the detainee was a 30-year-old woman named Shanice Aviles. Police believe the woman tried to rob De Niro at 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT). She forced her way in through the basement door, using a piece of piping to break in. Law enforcers seized Aviles on the first floor of the house, while she was holding a De Niro’s tablet.De Niro himself was asleep on the top floor at the time of the robbery and was unaware that the perpetrator was in the house, journalists say. The locks in the broken door have already been replaced.The 79-year-old actor said "I’m good" in answer to questions asked by the paparazzi while getting into his car. However, according to the newspapers, a police car was outside his house most of the day.As the police led the detainee to her car, she said "I didn't go to Robert De Niro's house," adding, "I didn't murder anybody."Aviles is a frequent offender, with 26 arrests (16 of which were in 2022) for burglary and petty larceny, according to sources cited by the American newspapers. Police believe she may be linked to two break-ins committed last week: a case of stealing $1,000 in cash from St Patrick’s Church in Dutch Kills on 23 October and of ransacking an apartment on 1 October. She was arrested, then released into the custody of a rehabilitation clinic, but she did not turn up for her next hearing.

