International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/musk-says-only-twitter-blue-subscribers-to-vote-in-future-polls-1105626772.html
Musk Says Only Twitter Blue Subscribers to Vote in Future Polls
Musk Says Only Twitter Blue Subscribers to Vote in Future Polls
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said only Twitter Blue subscribers will in the future be able to vote in the social media platform's... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T05:10+0000
2022-12-20T05:10+0000
world
polls
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a91b6752e7b8405a6afac3c9f9e8038.jpg
"Good point. Twitter will make that change," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post that said only "Blue subscribers" should vote in policy-related polls. Twitter relaunched the Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription earlier in December. The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Musk changed the company's operations, terminated executives who were responsible for the platform's censorship, cybersecurity and privacy, as well as fired about two-thirds of employees. Musk has said one of the primary motivating factors to acquire Twitter was to promote freedom of speech.
https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-blue-getting-relaunched-on-monday-social-network-says-1105337131.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2de8ccac793b515e89795df7d44738d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
musk, twitter blue, subscribers, vote, polls
musk, twitter blue, subscribers, vote, polls

Musk Says Only Twitter Blue Subscribers to Vote in Future Polls

05:10 GMT 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Susan WalshElon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said only Twitter Blue subscribers will in the future be able to vote in the social media platform's policy-related polls.
"Good point. Twitter will make that change," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post that said only "Blue subscribers" should vote in policy-related polls.
Twitter relaunched the Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription earlier in December. The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.
The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The “official” designation for major corporate accounts on Twitter appeared, vanished, and depending on the account, appeared or vanished again and some companies took to the social media platform to warn of imposters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
Americas
Twitter Blue Getting Relaunched on Monday, Social Network Says
11 December, 03:19 GMT
In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Musk changed the company's operations, terminated executives who were responsible for the platform's censorship, cybersecurity and privacy, as well as fired about two-thirds of employees. Musk has said one of the primary motivating factors to acquire Twitter was to promote freedom of speech.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала