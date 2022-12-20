https://sputniknews.com/20221220/musk-says-only-twitter-blue-subscribers-to-vote-in-future-polls-1105626772.html

Musk Says Only Twitter Blue Subscribers to Vote in Future Polls

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said only Twitter Blue subscribers will in the future be able to vote in the social media platform's... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Good point. Twitter will make that change," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post that said only "Blue subscribers" should vote in policy-related polls. Twitter relaunched the Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription earlier in December. The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Musk changed the company's operations, terminated executives who were responsible for the platform's censorship, cybersecurity and privacy, as well as fired about two-thirds of employees. Musk has said one of the primary motivating factors to acquire Twitter was to promote freedom of speech.

