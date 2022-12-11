https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-blue-getting-relaunched-on-monday-social-network-says-1105337131.html

Twitter Blue Getting Relaunched on Monday, Social Network Says

Twitter Blue Getting Relaunched on Monday, Social Network Says

WASHINGTON, December 11 (Sputnik) - The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription will be available starting next week, the social media platform has announced. 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-11T03:19+0000

2022-12-11T03:19+0000

2022-12-11T03:19+0000

americas

twitter

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104700821_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb44e8dd47291c4bbf85e528fbea660e.jpg

"We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday," Twitter said on its official page on Saturday, adding that web subscription will cost $8 a month, while subscription on iOS will cost $11 a month.The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher quality video uploads, and reader mode.In late October, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.On Friday, Musk said that the company had been working on a software update to let users know if they were "shadowbanned" and why.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, elon musk