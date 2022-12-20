https://sputniknews.com/20221220/dutch-prime-minister-apologizes-for-nations-slave-trading-past-1105628026.html

Dutch Prime Minister Apologizes for Nation's Slave Trading Past

Dutch Prime Minister Apologizes for Nation's Slave Trading Past

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ slavery past and the lasting impact... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T05:59+0000

2022-12-20T05:59+0000

2022-12-20T05:59+0000

africa

netherlands

slave trade

slavery

apology

mark rutte

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105627527_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_75409f15ecac51f9993ef16f3966a9e4.jpg

"For centuries, under Dutch state authority, human dignity was violated in the most horrific way possible. And successive Dutch governments after 1863 failed to adequately see and acknowledge that our slavery past continued to have negative effects and still does. For that I offer the apologies of the Dutch government," he said in a speech at the National Archives in The Hague. Dutch slave traders shipped more than 600,000 Africans to the kingdom's South American and Caribbean colonies during the 17th and 18th centuries until the Netherlands formally abolished slavery in 1863. It took Suriname another decade to end the practice. Around a million more slaves were trafficked in Asia by the government-controlled Dutch East India Company to work on its plantations. Rutte said his sentiment was shared by Dutch representatives in the Netherlands’ seven former colonies of Suriname, Curacao, St Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, and St Eustatius — but he stopped short of offering descendants of those enslaved compensation for 250 years of abuse. Instead, the Netherlands will set up a fund for social activities in the Dutch overseas territories and Suriname and foster awareness of the issue through education and academic historic research, Rutte said. He declared 2023, the 160th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, a memorial year.

africa

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netherlands, slave trade, slavery, apology, mark rutte