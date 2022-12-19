International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/white-house-biden-will-sign-us-defense-spending-bill-this-week-1105621199.html
White House: Biden Will Sign US Defense Spending Bill This Week
White House: Biden Will Sign US Defense Spending Bill This Week
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will sign the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) later this week, White House Press Secretary Karine... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T21:27+0000
2022-12-19T21:23+0000
americas
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
joe biden
white house
spending bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105557591_0:156:3091:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_71c3bb6b67d196561d40d54da7d9f200.jpg
"[Biden] is going to sign that later this week … I don’t have a date for you at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing, when asked when Biden plans to sign the bill. Earlier this month, Congress passed the NDAA, authorizing approximately $850 billion in defense spending. The legislation also includes measures to raise US military pay, extend a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia, restrict significant transactions of gold with Russia and repeal the US military COVID-19 mandate. Moreover, the legislation provides $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan’s defense capabilities, as well as $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The NDAA also waived key contracting regulations and granted the Pentagon emergency procurement powers to accelerate the provision of munitions to Ukraine, sparking concerns about possible lack of oversight, which is often seen as an impediment to acquisition. Earlier this month, House Democrats blocked a measure by Republican lawmakers to audit the billions of US taxpayer dollars used to fund Ukraine. However, Republicans are due to take control of the House and its Foreign Affairs Committee in the new Congress next year, through which they may be able to pass such legislation.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-senate-passes-850bln-defense-spending-bill-sending-legislation-to-bidens-desk-1105506084.html
americas
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105557591_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_260ca05837cfbe546f6713a1028cacfd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national defense authorization act (ndaa), joe biden, white house, spending bill
national defense authorization act (ndaa), joe biden, white house, spending bill

White House: Biden Will Sign US Defense Spending Bill This Week

21:27 GMT 19.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2022
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will sign the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) later this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
"[Biden] is going to sign that later this week … I don’t have a date for you at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing, when asked when Biden plans to sign the bill.
Earlier this month, Congress passed the NDAA, authorizing approximately $850 billion in defense spending. The legislation also includes measures to raise US military pay, extend a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia, restrict significant transactions of gold with Russia and repeal the US military COVID-19 mandate.
Moreover, the legislation provides $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan’s defense capabilities, as well as $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Americas
US Senate Passes $850Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden’s Desk
16 December, 03:18 GMT
The NDAA also waived key contracting regulations and granted the Pentagon emergency procurement powers to accelerate the provision of munitions to Ukraine, sparking concerns about possible lack of oversight, which is often seen as an impediment to acquisition.
Earlier this month, House Democrats blocked a measure by Republican lawmakers to audit the billions of US taxpayer dollars used to fund Ukraine. However, Republicans are due to take control of the House and its Foreign Affairs Committee in the new Congress next year, through which they may be able to pass such legislation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала