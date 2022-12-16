https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-senate-passes-850bln-defense-spending-bill-sending-legislation-to-bidens-desk-1105506084.html

US Senate Passes $850Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden’s Desk

US Senate Passes $850Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden’s Desk

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a defense spending bill for 2023 valued at nearly $850 billion, including $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T03:18+0000

2022-12-16T03:18+0000

2022-12-16T03:14+0000

americas

pentagon

us defense department

us senate

spending bill

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg

Senators overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The final vote count was 83-11. Lawmakers included the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act in the NDAA, which would authorize up to $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan’s security capabilities. The legislation also includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative - $500 million more than requested by Biden for Ukraine. The NDAA also includes a number of other measures, including repealing the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, raising military pay and imposing restrictions on engagement with Russia. This includes engagement with any individuals involved in significant transactions of gold with Russia. The NDAA extends a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia for five years and prohibits funds from being used to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and other territories separated from Ukraine.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, us defense department, us senate, spending bill, national defense authorization act (ndaa)