Putin Arrives in Minsk to Hold Talks With Belarusian President on Security, Other Issues
MINSK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, and to... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
Lukashenko personally met Putin at the airport in Minsk, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported, adding that the leaders went to the residence of the Belarusian president - the Independence Palace - to hold a meeting. The talks will reportedly start in a wide format, with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries, heads of ministries and departments. The presidents will then continue their personal meeting, after which they are expected to make statements and answer questions from reporters. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also arrived in Minsk to participate in the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The Russian delegation also includes Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, and Director of Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev.
13:37 GMT 19.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexandr Lukashenko
MINSK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, and to discuss the issues of security in the region and joint measures to respond to challenges.
Lukashenko personally met Putin at the airport in Minsk, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported, adding that the leaders went to the residence of the Belarusian president - the Independence Palace - to hold a meeting.
The talks will reportedly start in a wide format, with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries, heads of ministries and departments. The presidents will then continue their personal meeting, after which they are expected to make statements and answer questions from reporters.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also arrived in Minsk to participate in the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Russian delegation also includes Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, and Director of Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev.
