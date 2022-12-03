https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russias-shoigu-praises-belarus-resolve-to-stand-against-hostile-us-politics-1105013315.html

Russia's Shoigu Praises Belarus' Resolve to Stand Against Hostile US Politics

MINSK (Sputnik) - Russia values its staunch alliance with Belarus amid mounting pressure from the West and appreciates Minsk's determination to resist the... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Shoigu arrived in Belarus to meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, and discuss pressing matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation. The defense chiefs of Russia and Belarus signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of regional security.Shoigu extolled Belarus' resolve to "counter the hostile course of the US and its allies" as well as its willingness to jointly ensure the military security of the Union State.Belarus is currently hosting combat readiness exercises involving Russian and Belarusian troops comprising a joint regional military group, Shoigu said.On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.

