https://sputniknews.com/20221218/sending-rescue-ship-to-iss-to-replace-damaged-soyuz-may-take-about-one-month-source-says-1105563168.html

Sending Rescue Ship to ISS to Replace Damaged Soyuz May Take About One Month, Source Says

Sending Rescue Ship to ISS to Replace Damaged Soyuz May Take About One Month, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos may need about a month to dispatch a Soyuz rescue spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) to... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-18T10:03+0000

2022-12-18T10:03+0000

2022-12-18T10:03+0000

russia

russia

leak

soyuz

iss

roscosmos

cosmonauts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

On Saturday, Roscosmos said that the preparations for the launch of the next Soyuz manned spacecraft to the ISS could be sped up after a fault was detected in the Soyuz MS-22 cooling system.At the moment, there are two spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Soyuz MS-23 and Soyuz MS-24, the source clarified. A leak from the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak. Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled. The NASA broadcast showed how fountains of technical liquid were being shot from the Soyuz. Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said that a micrometeorite hit may have caused damage to the spacecraft's outer skin and depressurization of the cooling system. No other changes were found in the telemetry of the spacecraft and the station, he added. Following the incident, the spacecraft began to warm up, with its temperature reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) at one point. On Saturday, Roscosmos reported that the temperature in Soyuz MS-22 was not exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and there was no threat to the crew's health.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sending rescue ship to iss to replace damaged soyuz, soyuz space leak, russian spaceship leak