Temperature On Board Soyuz MS-22 Remains Within Normal Range, Crew is Safe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Experts continue to monitor the situation in the Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), after its...

According to a Roscosmos statement, the Russian crew is resting while the situation on the Soyuz MS-22 is being monitored.Earlier on Saturday, Roscosmos said that the temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 did not exceed permissible limits and was not a threat to the safety and comfort of the crew. A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak. As a result of the failure, the temperature on board Soyuz MS-22 reached 50 degrees Celsius within a day, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday. Roscosmos specialists were working on reducing it, the source said. According to Roscosmos, temperature changes inside the spacecraft are not critical for the operation of systems, and there is no threat to the life and health of the crew. According to Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev, a micrometeorite may have caused damage to the spacecraft's outer skin and depressurization of the cooling system.

