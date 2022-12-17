https://sputniknews.com/20221217/us-africa-summit-ends-in-washington-dc-with-a-flurry-of-promises-from-biden-1105534524.html
US-Africa Summit Ends in Washington, DC With a Flurry of Promises From Biden
U.S.-Africa Summit Ends in Washington, D.C. With a Flurry of Promises From Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Trump’s major announcement, which he teased earlier in the week.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerAngie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstGerald Horne - Historian and Award Winning AuthorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Ted Rall about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vacation trip abroad while a looming and catastrophic rail strike was taking shape in the US.In the second hour, Scott Ritter joins the team to talk about the US plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and the latest on Russia's Special Operation in that country.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to talk about the sold out Trump's themed NFT cards the president released this week.In the last hour, the hosts spoke to Gerald Horne about the outcome of the US-Africa summit that took place in Washington, DC with President Biden's flurry of promises to the African countries.
US-Africa Summit Ends in Washington, DC With a Flurry of Promises From Biden
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Gerald Horne - Historian and Award Winning Author
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Ted Rall about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vacation trip abroad while a looming and catastrophic rail strike was taking shape in the US.
In the second hour, Scott Ritter joins the team to talk about the US plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and the latest on Russia’s Special Operation in that country.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to talk about the sold out Trump’s themed NFT cards the president released this week.
In the last hour, the hosts spoke to Gerald Horne about the outcome of the US-Africa summit that took place in Washington, DC with President Biden’s flurry of promises to the African countries.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.