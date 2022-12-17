Ronaldo Retirement Would Be No Surprise - Ex-Teammate
Days after Portugal’s defeat at the hands of Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, speculation abounds concerning Portuguese football ace and captain Cristiano Ronaldo's possible retirement from football altogether.
Speaking with a British media outlet, Ronaldo’s former Man Utd teammate Patrice Evra confessed that he does not know what Ronaldo is going to do next.
“[Argentinian Lionel] Messi is saying he will retire [after the World Cup], but I don't know if Ronaldo will retire,” Evra said.
“Sometimes, when you are getting so much criticism, especially at the end of your career, you are like ‘OK, I think it's time to stop’,” Evra mused. “That must be a feeling, especially when you are not in the starting XI of your national team, because that is what Cristiano wanted; to play, be fit and to win the World Cup with his country.”
Ronaldo ended up being benched by Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos during both the round of 16 game versus Switzerland and during the first half of the disastrous quarterfinals match against Morocco at the World Cup.
“This was his dream; now he doesn't have that dream. Although I won't talk for Cristiano, I wouldn't be surprised if he says he is retiring,” Evra added. “Now everything Cristiano does he is a 'bad person', a 'bad player' or whatever. I wouldn't be surprised if he decides to retire.”
Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself confessed on social media that winning the World Cup for Portugal was the "biggest and most ambitious dream" of his entire career and that this dream had now ended.
"Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted," CR7 added.