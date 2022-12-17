https://sputniknews.com/20221217/ronaldo-retirement-would-be-no-surprise-ex-teammate-1105554182.html

Ronaldo Retirement Would Be No Surprise - Ex-Teammate

Ronaldo Retirement Would Be No Surprise - Ex-Teammate

Ronaldo ended up being benched by the Portuguese manager Fernando Santos during the first half of the game with Morocco that ended with Portugal being dumped... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T18:15+0000

2022-12-17T18:15+0000

2022-12-17T18:15+0000

cristiano ronaldo

career

future

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091886396_0:244:2620:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_34f19fda0c9286b4587c79d6ad370709.jpg

Days after Portugal’s defeat at the hands of Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, speculation abounds concerning Portuguese football ace and captain Cristiano Ronaldo's possible retirement from football altogether.Speaking with a British media outlet, Ronaldo’s former Man Utd teammate Patrice Evra confessed that he does not know what Ronaldo is going to do next.“[Argentinian Lionel] Messi is saying he will retire [after the World Cup], but I don't know if Ronaldo will retire,” Evra said.Ronaldo ended up being benched by Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos during both the round of 16 game versus Switzerland and during the first half of the disastrous quarterfinals match against Morocco at the World Cup.Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself confessed on social media that winning the World Cup for Portugal was the "biggest and most ambitious dream" of his entire career and that this dream had now ended."Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted," CR7 added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cristiano ronaldo, career, future