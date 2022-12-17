https://sputniknews.com/20221217/one-in-ten-species-will-be-gone-by-end-of-century-research-warns--1105538308.html

One in Ten Species Will Be Gone by End of Century, Research Warns

Climate change will trigger a cascade of so called co-extinctions, when the death of one species leads to the death of another. For instance, the death of a... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earth might lose more than tenth of its species by the end of the 21st century, according to new research presented during the UN Biodiversity Conference. Roughly 3,000 scientists have called for action from governments in order to reverse the worrying trend.Researchers have built a simulation model of an artificial Earth on a supercomputer, populating the virtual world with synthetic species and modeling the effect of global warming and land use.As simulation showed, in the worst case scenario 27% of species will die out. In a moderate scenario roughly 13% of animals and plants will go extinct. Scientists point out that study is unique because it takes into account secondary effects on biodiversity, when the extinction of one species leads to the extinction of another.Roughly 3,000 scientists have signed an open letter to governments calling to tackle overconsumption of the Earth resources. The document especially targets the overconsumption of wealthy nations that impose costs of nature recovery on developing countries, where nature mostly remains untouched. Scientists stress that wealthy nations are to be blamed for climate change.

