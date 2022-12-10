https://sputniknews.com/20221210/australian-mountain-mist-frog-officially-extinct--1105328170.html

Australian Mountain Mist Frog Officially Extinct

Australian Mountain Mist Frog Officially Extinct

Australia has one of the highest rates of species decline in the developed world. Experts argue that political action should be taken without delay, including... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

The mountain mist frog has been declared extinct on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. The frog was last seen in Australia in April 1990. Experts believe that this species was destroyed by chytrid fungus, a disease that attacks the skin, and has inflicted severe damage to amphibian populations all around the globe. However, scientists do not rule out a human factor: rising temperatures driven by the greenhouse effect have reduced the frog's natural habitat.The frog was most commonly seen near Thornton Peak, northwest of Cairns. It reached nearly six centimeters in length, and was usually grey or grey-brown. While the Australian government lists the species as critically endangered, the IUCN changed its status to extinct. Scientists stress the fact that the mist frog had been searched for over the past two decades, but to no avail.However, Dr. Rowley insists that it is important not to lose hope, since there are roughly 40 frog species listed as threatened in Australia, and measures should be taken to secure them.Some experts think that the Australian government is not doing enough, since the country has one of the highest rates of species decline in the developed world. Despite this, they agree that Canberra is moving in the right direction.

