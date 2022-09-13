International
The key idea behind organizing green technology events like WasteEcoExpo and EcwaExpo, which are currently being held in Moscow, is to boost the development of these industries in Russia and to share experiences, Chairman of the Russian Ecological Society Rashid Ismailov told Sputnik.He stressed that the events are essential for cooperation between the companies working in these spheres.Ismailov further stressed the importance of WasteEcoExpo and EcwaExpo in the new reality in which many western companies have left Russia. He explained that Russian firms are now working to fill the resulting market vacuum of green technology and help local governments in Russia’s regions to find solutions to ecological challenges at prices they can afford.
'Understanding Where We Are With Green Tech': Expert Breaks Down WasteEcoExpo & EcwaExpo

18:58 GMT 13.09.2022
© Photo : WasteEcoExpo WasteEcoExpo
WasteEcoExpo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© Photo : WasteEcoExpo
Two parallel expositions dedicated to green technology in Russia kicked off in Moscow and will last until September 15. One of them focuses on equipment for water and air purifying and filtering, while the other highlights waste-disposal know-how.
The key idea behind organizing green technology events like WasteEcoExpo and EcwaExpo, which are currently being held in Moscow, is to boost the development of these industries in Russia and to share experiences, Chairman of the Russian Ecological Society Rashid Ismailov told Sputnik.
He stressed that the events are essential for cooperation between the companies working in these spheres.
"These [events] serve as platforms for the exchange of opinions, for catching up and being on the same page. They make it possible to understand where we are with green tech, what we have achieved. Many manufacturers do more than simply presenting their products for sale. They also exchange technical innovations, know-hows, sign agreements, negotiate collaborations."
Ismailov further stressed the importance of WasteEcoExpo and EcwaExpo in the new reality in which many western companies have left Russia. He explained that Russian firms are now working to fill the resulting market vacuum of green technology and help local governments in Russia’s regions to find solutions to ecological challenges at prices they can afford.
