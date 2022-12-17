International
Merry Christmas: What Presents Should You Avoid Giving?
Merry Christmas: What Presents Should You Avoid Giving?
What better way to celebrate Christmas than with a gift from the bottom of one's heart? However, a new survey shows that there are some things that are better... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
A recent survey has asked people about the "bad gifts" they’ve given and received during the holidays.Perspectus Global, an independent market research firm, on behalf of on ContextLogic Inc, conducted a survey among 6,143 consumers aged 18 and older from the US, UK, Spain and Germany in October 2022. The survey identified ten of the "worst gift ideas":According to the survey, 72% of US respondents said they’ve felt disappointed or confused by a "bad" holiday gift and nearly 80% of all American respondents said they think they’re good at faking enthusiasm when they open up a "bad" present.Here are some additional key figures:Tarun Jain, chief product &amp; customer officer at Wish, reminded that "giving and receiving gifts should be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved."
what are the bad christmas presents, what you can't give on christmas, bad christmas present ideas
what are the bad christmas presents, what you can't give on christmas, bad christmas present ideas

Merry Christmas: What Presents Should You Avoid Giving?

15:47 GMT 17.12.2022
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
What better way to celebrate Christmas than with a gift from the bottom of one's heart? However, a new survey shows that there are some things that are better not to be gifted.
A recent survey has asked people about the "bad gifts" they’ve given and received during the holidays.
Perspectus Global, an independent market research firm, on behalf of on ContextLogic Inc, conducted a survey among 6,143 consumers aged 18 and older from the US, UK, Spain and Germany in October 2022.
The survey identified ten of the "worst gift ideas":
Defective items bought at discount (28%)
Fruitcake (23%)
Weight loss items (21%)
Political gifts (20%)
Out-of-style clothing (16%)
Cheap chocolates (13%)
Christmas ties (13%)
Weight scale (12%)
Knockoff luxury items (10%)
Gym membership (10%)

"While most [people] see themselves as experts in receiving bad gifts, roughly 75% said they believe they have never given an unsatisfactory gift," the survey stated.

According to the survey, 72% of US respondents said they’ve felt disappointed or confused by a "bad" holiday gift and nearly 80% of all American respondents said they think they’re good at faking enthusiasm when they open up a "bad" present.
Here are some additional key figures:
In the US, 20% of people regift a bad gift rather than return it;
In Spain, 45% of people have hated a present so much they were left speechless;
In Germany, 35% of parents said their kids have been ungrateful about a gift;
In the UK, 23% of bad gifts come from a person’s in-laws;
Globally, more than one-third of recipients feel obligated to wear or display a bad gift or post it on social media so that the gift giver doesn’t feel bad.
Tarun Jain, chief product & customer officer at Wish, reminded that "giving and receiving gifts should be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved."
