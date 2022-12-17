Iranian General Claims No Enemy Would Dare Threaten Tehran
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, by the Iranian Army, troops participate in a military drill. Iran's military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Washington's pressure campaign against Tehran.
The head of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran said that the Islamic Republic's military forces are ready to repel any strike and fully protect the country.
A senior Iranian military official has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has significantly strengthened its military forces, claiming that an attack on the country iis effectively impossible today.
Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali added that it was Iran's enemies' reluctance to recognize its role in the region that made them try to harm the country.
Jalali alleged that regular war games and other steps to boost the country's defenses effectively took war off the enemies’ table.
Previously, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said Tehran’s military power became so deterrent that no US aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Persian Gulf during the past two years, staying over 1,000 kilometers away from its coasts.
"The Iranian Armed Forces monitor the enemies’ moves across the region constantly," he added.
The Iranian military has conducted a number of major exercises over the past two years, including:
On December 24, 2021, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully launched nearly 16 ballistic missiles in the final phase of the 17th Joint Exercise 'The Great Prophet';
On July 9, 2022, the Iranian Navy conducted its annual "Sustainable Security" exercise in the Caspian Sea;
On August 24, 2022, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a large-scale drone exercise across the country;
The Iranian Army's ground forces began a two-day exercise, Eqtedar 1401, in central Iran on September 7, 2022, during which they were joined by rapid reaction force teams and helicopters.