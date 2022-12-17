https://sputniknews.com/20221217/iranian-general-claims-no-enemy-would-dare-threaten-tehran-1105550584.html

Iranian General Claims No Enemy Would Dare Threaten Tehran

The head of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran said that the Islamic Republic's military forces are ready to repel any strike and fully protect the... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

A senior Iranian military official has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has significantly strengthened its military forces, claiming that an attack on the country iis effectively impossible today.Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali added that it was Iran's enemies' reluctance to recognize its role in the region that made them try to harm the country.Jalali alleged that regular war games and other steps to boost the country's defenses effectively took war off the enemies’ table.Previously, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said Tehran’s military power became so deterrent that no US aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Persian Gulf during the past two years, staying over 1,000 kilometers away from its coasts.The Iranian military has conducted a number of major exercises over the past two years, including:

