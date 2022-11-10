https://sputniknews.com/20221110/iran-develops-first-national-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-irgs-1103965481.html

Iran Develops First National Hypersonic Ballistic Missile: IRGС

Iran Develops First National Hypersonic Ballistic Missile: IRGС

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T07:20+0000

2022-11-10T07:20+0000

2022-11-10T07:20+0000

military

iran

hypersonic missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

"This new missile will pass all missile defense verification systems, and I don't think there will be technologies capable of resisting it for decades," Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.The military official stressed that the new missile is a solution for the destruction of the enemy's anti-missile systems. The development of such weapons represents a big leap in the country's missile production, the commander said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/iran-unveils-new-missiles-drone-at-parades-commemorating-iran-iraq-war-of-1980-1988--photo-video-1101092269.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hypersonic ballistic missile, iran