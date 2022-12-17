https://sputniknews.com/20221217/current-strikes-in-uk-last-resort-after-over-decade-of-no-pay-rises-1105543108.html

Current Strikes in UK 'Last Resort' After Over Decade of No Pay Rises

The United Kingdom has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, are taking part in the strikes. The country's largest nursing union, the Royal College of Nursing, launched its first-ever strike in its 106-year history. Annual inflation in the UK reached 11.1% in October before slowing down to 10.7% in November. According to the Bank of England, the UK economy has entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024. In November, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a medium-term financial plan to stabilize the economic situation in the country by introducing tax raises and spending cuts. Now, the government has to combat inflation while also facing a wave of discontent as people see their real wages going down. Winter of Discontent Redux?Many have already compared the current situation with that of the 1970s when the 1973 oil crisis pushed the UK into a period of long-term economic malaise characterized by double-digit inflation, a currency crisis and low growth. The situation was further complicated by trade unions demanding higher wages so that their members could keep up with rising prices. This resulted in the so-called Winter of Discontent between November 1978 and February 1979, when a series of strikes against the Labour government's attempt to introduce pay limits coincided with the coldest winter in 16 years.The ensuing negative sentiment toward the strikers helped to propel Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher to 10 Downing Street from where she managed to stare down the unions, crippling them for decades to come. The unions are also finding themselves having much-reduced power as they do not command the same numbers as in the heyday of the 1970s, when the union membership peaked at 13.2 million. When asked about similarities between the past and present, Peter Dorey, professor of British politics at Cardiff University, pointed out that both periods are characterized by rising inflation reducing living standards and purchasing power as well as many of the strikers being public sector workers whose salaries are decided by the government. Along with 10%-inflation as well as skyrocketing gas and electricity prices, higher mortgages, this has led to "unprecedented anger/desperation among many workers who believe that the government is out-of-touch or simply does not care," according to the expert. Public SympathiesThe UK public is currently divided on the matter, with 36% opposing the strikes, 30% supporting and 27% being neutral, according to an Ipsos poll published earlier this week. At the same time, the support varies across professions, with NHS workers receiving the most public support, 52%, while criminal lawyers and civil servants are the least supported. In the same vein, Dorey warned that the longer the strikes last and the more inconvenience is caused to people, the more likely the general public is to sour on the strikers and trade unions, especially as the country's right-wing newspapers will be pushing in that direction. Government ResponseSo far the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shown an unwillingness to meet the union's demands, essentially indicating that it is going to wait until the strikers run out of steam. Diamond suggested that this was exactly what the government was going to do, "tough out the current wave of strikes," due to the declined structural power of unions. Meanwhile, Garnett thinks that despite a tough stance on unions being popular with his fellow Tories, he will have to compromise eventually, as "unlike in the 1970s most of today's strikers are taking action only as a last resort." Dorey, for his part, described the government's approach as "confusing and/or inconsistent," saying that some ministers seem to be meeting or willing to meet union leaders despite the official insistence that pay claims are unaffordable, refusal to negotiate and threats of new laws against unions.He cited reports about alleged "secret 'crisis talks' between the government, rail employers and the leaders of the RMT to seek a resolution before the New Year" as well as reports that "senior Conservatives are urging Rishi Sunak to intervene to improve the pay offer to nurses." At the same time, the expert saw an opportunity in the current strikes to bring together workers from both public and private sectors over shared interests and a common foe.

