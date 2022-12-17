https://sputniknews.com/20221217/at-least-169-killed-in-dr-congo-floods-un-says-1105550879.html
At Least 169 Killed in DR Congo Floods, UN Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 169 people died in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after heavy downpour caused a flash flood on Monday night, the UN humanitarian office said.
"As of 16 December, the Congolese authorities reported that at least 169 people have died; around 30 were injured and receiving treatment in hospitals across the city and at least 280 houses were destroyed," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
Heavy rainfall affected around 38,000 people across the capital. The Congolese government declared national mourning from Wednesday to Friday and promised to organize dignified burials for the victims.
Floods have hit four other provinces in the central African country since October, leading to loss of lives and damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland.