At Least 169 Killed in DR Congo Floods, UN Says

At least 169 people died in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after heavy downpour caused a flash flood

Heavy rainfall affected around 38,000 people across the capital. The Congolese government declared national mourning from Wednesday to Friday and promised to organize dignified burials for the victims. Floods have hit four other provinces in the central African country since October, leading to loss of lives and damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland.

