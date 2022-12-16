https://sputniknews.com/20221216/poll-putin-trusted-by-75-of-russians-77-assess-presidents-performance-positively-1105515152.html

Poll: Putin Trusted by 75% of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 75% of Russians trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, with 77% giving a positive assessment of his performance, a poll conducted by...

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 77% assessed his performance positively, 11% expressed disappointment with his work, and 12% refrained from responding. The results are the same as in the same poll last week. The poll also found that 75% of respondents trust Putin, 14% do not trust him, and 11% are undecided. The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians from December 9-11 through interviews at their place of residence. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%. Another poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed that 78.3% of respondents trust Putin and 74.3% approve of his work. The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from December 5-11 among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 1%, with a confidence level of 95%.

