https://sputniknews.com/20221216/going-solo-ronaldo-training-alone-at-real-madrid-base-awaiting-new-contract-1105516311.html
Going Solo: Ronaldo Training Alone at Real Madrid Base Awaiting New Contract
Going Solo: Ronaldo Training Alone at Real Madrid Base Awaiting New Contract
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly told the player that the Valdebebas base is Ronaldo's home and he can use it whenever he wants. However... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T11:06+0000
2022-12-16T11:06+0000
2022-12-16T11:06+0000
viral
cristiano ronaldo
football
real madrid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a360c0ea5fb836a7495a4698eddb34d7.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo is using Real Madrid's facilities to train alone and stay in shape while he searches for a new team to continue his career, reports have suggested. A photo, circulating in the press shows the 37-year-old star all alone at Valdebebas base.Ronaldo previously denied rumors of a transfer to Saudi club Al Nassr, saying that they were not true, but did not elaborate on his plans.The Portuguese football legend became a free agent in November after Manchester United terminated his contract following the player criticizing the club's leadership in an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo said that he had lost respect for United's manager Erik ten Hag, who was colluding with the club's management to force him out.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_143:0:2834:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_50429b561cd76607d549ec0963ebb1c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
ronaldo training alone, cristiano ronaldo training at real madrid
ronaldo training alone, cristiano ronaldo training at real madrid
Going Solo: Ronaldo Training Alone at Real Madrid Base Awaiting New Contract
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly told the player that the Valdebebas base is Ronaldo's home and he can use it whenever he wants. However, media reports indicate that a return to the club where Ronaldo played from 2009 to 2018 is not being considered by the sports star.
Cristiano Ronaldo is using Real Madrid's facilities to train alone and stay in shape while he searches for a new team to continue his career, reports have suggested. A photo, circulating in the press shows the 37-year-old star all alone at Valdebebas base.
Ronaldo previously denied rumors of a transfer to Saudi club Al Nassr, saying that they were not true, but did not elaborate on his plans.
The Portuguese football legend became a free agent in November after Manchester United terminated his contract following the player criticizing the club's leadership in an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo said that he had lost respect for United's manager Erik ten Hag, who was colluding with the club's management to force him out.