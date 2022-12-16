https://sputniknews.com/20221216/going-solo-ronaldo-training-alone-at-real-madrid-base-awaiting-new-contract-1105516311.html

Going Solo: Ronaldo Training Alone at Real Madrid Base Awaiting New Contract

Going Solo: Ronaldo Training Alone at Real Madrid Base Awaiting New Contract

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly told the player that the Valdebebas base is Ronaldo's home and he can use it whenever he wants. However... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T11:06+0000

2022-12-16T11:06+0000

2022-12-16T11:06+0000

viral

cristiano ronaldo

football

real madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a360c0ea5fb836a7495a4698eddb34d7.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo is using Real Madrid's facilities to train alone and stay in shape while he searches for a new team to continue his career, reports have suggested. A photo, circulating in the press shows the 37-year-old star all alone at Valdebebas base.Ronaldo previously denied rumors of a transfer to Saudi club Al Nassr, saying that they were not true, but did not elaborate on his plans.The Portuguese football legend became a free agent in November after Manchester United terminated his contract following the player criticizing the club's leadership in an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo said that he had lost respect for United's manager Erik ten Hag, who was colluding with the club's management to force him out.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

ronaldo training alone, cristiano ronaldo training at real madrid