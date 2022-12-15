https://sputniknews.com/20221215/siemens-says-canada-sanctions-concern-nord-stream-turbine-exports-not-maintenance-1105491934.html

Siemens Says Canada Sanctions Concern Nord Stream Turbine Exports, Not Maintenance

Siemens Says Canada Sanctions Concern Nord Stream Turbine Exports, Not Maintenance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Canada’s announcement about revoking the sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 1 turbines is about their exports, not their maintenance, a... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T14:20+0000

2022-12-15T14:20+0000

2022-12-15T14:20+0000

economy

nord stream

russia

canada

siemens

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg

There are currently no turbines at a Siemens maintenance facility in Montreal, the spokesperson added. On Wednesday, Canada’s Minister Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Ottawa was lifting the sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany.Gazprom sent its turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to the Siemens facility in Montreal for maintenance before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February. The turbines were stranded for many months due to the sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Moscow. However, in July, the Canadian government provided an exemption to Siemens to repair all the remaining turbines and return them to Germany.

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

siemens, canada, nord stream, turbine, anti-russia sanctions