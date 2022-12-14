International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/canada-revokes-sanctions-waiver-for-maintenance-of-nord-stream-1-turbine---statement-1105469157.html
Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement
Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has revoked the sanctions waiver given to German industrial giant Siemens Energy to maintain the Nord Stream 1 turbines in... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T22:39+0000
2022-12-14T22:35+0000
americas
nord stream 1
sanctions
sanctions waiver
siemens
canada
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100898026_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d7a427dc1b245af0fed5ab8599733b.jpg
"Given that Putin has been forced to show that his intention was never to return Nordstream 1 to full operation, and that the pipeline itself has been rendered inoperable, the Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the Siemens facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany," Joly said in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday. Joly issued the statement together with Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. The two officials said the decision was taken in close collaboration with Ukraine, Germany and their European allies. On July 9, Wilkinson granted Siemens Energy an exemption for a period of two years.
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/canada-foreign-minister-says-remaining-5-nord-stream-1-turbines-to-be-returned-to-germany-1099961245.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100898026_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a70ecb2609e9fe73cc12b011fc57956f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream 1, sanctions, sanctions waiver, siemens, canada
nord stream 1, sanctions, sanctions waiver, siemens, canada

Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement

22:39 GMT 14.12.2022
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberBarbed wir secure the entrance of the harbour area where the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline located, as the sun rises behind the pipeline facility and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Europe is bracing for the possibility that the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany won't reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Barbed wir secure the entrance of the harbour area where the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline located, as the sun rises behind the pipeline facility and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Europe is bracing for the possibility that the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany won't reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has revoked the sanctions waiver given to German industrial giant Siemens Energy to maintain the Nord Stream 1 turbines in Montreal, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.
"Given that Putin has been forced to show that his intention was never to return Nordstream 1 to full operation, and that the pipeline itself has been rendered inoperable, the Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the Siemens facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany," Joly said in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday.
Joly issued the statement together with Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
The two officials said the decision was taken in close collaboration with Ukraine, Germany and their European allies.
View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
World
Canada Foreign Minister Says Remaining 5 Nord Stream 1 Turbines to Be Returned to Germany
24 August, 21:17 GMT
On July 9, Wilkinson granted Siemens Energy an exemption for a period of two years.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала