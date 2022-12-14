https://sputniknews.com/20221214/canada-revokes-sanctions-waiver-for-maintenance-of-nord-stream-1-turbine---statement-1105469157.html

Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement

Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has revoked the sanctions waiver given to German industrial giant Siemens Energy to maintain the Nord Stream 1 turbines in... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T22:39+0000

2022-12-14T22:39+0000

2022-12-14T22:35+0000

americas

nord stream 1

sanctions

sanctions waiver

siemens

canada

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100898026_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d7a427dc1b245af0fed5ab8599733b.jpg

"Given that Putin has been forced to show that his intention was never to return Nordstream 1 to full operation, and that the pipeline itself has been rendered inoperable, the Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the Siemens facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany," Joly said in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday. Joly issued the statement together with Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. The two officials said the decision was taken in close collaboration with Ukraine, Germany and their European allies. On July 9, Wilkinson granted Siemens Energy an exemption for a period of two years.

https://sputniknews.com/20220824/canada-foreign-minister-says-remaining-5-nord-stream-1-turbines-to-be-returned-to-germany-1099961245.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream 1, sanctions, sanctions waiver, siemens, canada