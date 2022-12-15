https://sputniknews.com/20221215/london-police-arrest-3-animal-rights-activists-climbing-uk-environment-ministry-1105503895.html
London Police Arrest 3 Animal Rights Activists Climbing UK Environment Ministry
London Police Arrest 3 Animal Rights Activists Climbing UK Environment Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London's Metropolitan Police have detained three activists from the animal welfare organization Animal Justice Project, who climbed up the... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T22:35+0000
2022-12-15T22:35+0000
2022-12-15T22:31+0000
world
europe
london
london metropolitan police
activist
animal rights
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105974/58/1059745868_113:0:1807:953_1920x0_80_0_0_32ce2c56ad35a2463f462c00838e90ce.jpg
Officers detained two women and a man on suspicion of criminal damage and disturbance of public order, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing the police. The activists climbed onto the ministry's building and unfurled a banner warning about the dangers of bird flu and calling for a halt to animal farming, the report said. The Animal Justice Project also acknowledged its involvement in the protest, according to the report. Recently there have been a number of similar incidents involving eco-activists in the UK. Thus, climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement poured paint over buildings of the Internal Ministry, Bank of England, and others. Prior to that, activists also threw chocolate cake at the wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds and poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting at the National Gallery in London.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105974/58/1059745868_324:0:1595:953_1920x0_80_0_0_614619a8a77c67b6524c5772ba052b54.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, london, london metropolitan police, activist, animal rights, arrest
europe, london, london metropolitan police, activist, animal rights, arrest
London Police Arrest 3 Animal Rights Activists Climbing UK Environment Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London's Metropolitan Police have detained three activists from the animal welfare organization Animal Justice Project, who climbed up the UK Environment Ministry building, media reported on Thursday.
Officers detained two women and a man on suspicion of criminal damage and disturbance of public order, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing the police.
The activists climbed onto the ministry's building and unfurled a banner warning about the dangers of bird flu and calling for a halt to animal farming, the report said.
The Animal Justice Project also acknowledged its involvement in the protest, according to the report.
"Courageous climbers have dropped a HUGE 9ft x 15ft banner from the Westminster building, calling on Defra [Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] to prevent an imminent bird flu pandemic," the organization said on Twitter.
Recently there have been a number of similar incidents involving eco-activists in the UK. Thus, climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement poured paint over buildings of the Internal Ministry, Bank of England, and others.
Prior to that, activists also threw chocolate cake at the wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds and poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting at the National Gallery in London.