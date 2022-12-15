https://sputniknews.com/20221215/china-successfully-launches-yaogan-36-remote-sensing-satellite-into-orbit-1105475212.html
China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China successfully launched the Yaogan-36 remote sensing satellite into orbit using the Long March 2D carrier rocket on Thursday, the China... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T06:24+0000
2022-12-15T06:24+0000
2022-12-15T06:24+0000
world
china
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105475065_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6829c53da1d6160263816089df5da57.jpg
The launch took place at 2:25 a.m. local time on Thursday (18:25 GMT on Wednesday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan. The satellite entered the planned orbit successfully soon after the launch. The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, land research, agricultural yield assessment, as well as for disaster prevention and mitigation. The flight marked the 455th launch using Long March rocket series.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105475065_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75acf308ead8eb9e091566c84b582965.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china launches yaogan-36 satellite
china launches yaogan-36 satellite
China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China successfully launched the Yaogan-36 remote sensing satellite into orbit using the Long March 2D carrier rocket on Thursday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.
The launch took place at 2:25 a.m. local time on Thursday (18:25 GMT on Wednesday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan. The satellite entered the planned orbit successfully soon after the launch.
The Yaogan satellites
are designed for scientific experiments, land research, agricultural yield assessment, as well as for disaster prevention and mitigation.
The flight marked the 455th launch using Long March rocket series.