China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
China Successfully Launches Yaogan-36 Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit

15.12.2022
The launch took place at 2:25 a.m. local time on Thursday (18:25 GMT on Wednesday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan. The satellite entered the planned orbit successfully soon after the launch. The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, land research, agricultural yield assessment, as well as for disaster prevention and mitigation. The flight marked the 455th launch using Long March rocket series.
06:24 GMT 15.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
