China Deploys Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36 Into Orbit
China Deploys Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36 Into Orbit
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China has deployed a Yaogan-36 Earth sensing satellite into orbit, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on... 15.10.2022
A Long March 2D launch vehicle carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwest province of Sichuan at 3:12 a.m. local time on Saturday (19:12 GMT on Friday).The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, monitoring and management of land resources, monitoring of agricultural resources, environmental monitoring, and disaster prevention.Saturday's launch was the 444th mission by the Long March rocket series.In 2021, China set a new national record of 55 space launches per year. The previous record of 39 launches was first registered in 2018 and then repeated in 2020. Meanwhile, the record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union, with 108 flights registered in 1982. It is followed by the United States with 77 launches in 1966.
China Deploys Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36 Into Orbit

04:35 GMT 15.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRA Long March-4C rocket carrying the third group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, in northwestern China's Gansu province on February 24, 2021
A Long March-4C rocket carrying the third group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, in northwestern China's Gansu province on February 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China has deployed a Yaogan-36 Earth sensing satellite into orbit, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Saturday.
A Long March 2D launch vehicle carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwest province of Sichuan at 3:12 a.m. local time on Saturday (19:12 GMT on Friday).
The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, monitoring and management of land resources, monitoring of agricultural resources, environmental monitoring, and disaster prevention.
Saturday's launch was the 444th mission by the Long March rocket series.
In 2021, China set a new national record of 55 space launches per year. The previous record of 39 launches was first registered in 2018 and then repeated in 2020.
Meanwhile, the record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union, with 108 flights registered in 1982. It is followed by the United States with 77 launches in 1966.
