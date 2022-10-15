https://sputniknews.com/20221015/china-deploys-earth-remote-sensing-satellite-yaogan-36-into-orbit-1101869413.html

China Deploys Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36 Into Orbit

China Deploys Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36 Into Orbit

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China has deployed a Yaogan-36 Earth sensing satellite into orbit, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T04:35+0000

2022-10-15T04:35+0000

2022-10-15T04:35+0000

science & tech

china

asia & pacific

space

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101869267_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e992621f9c3bdd540ce7c2a86c85dce4.jpg

A Long March 2D launch vehicle carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwest province of Sichuan at 3:12 a.m. local time on Saturday (19:12 GMT on Friday).The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, monitoring and management of land resources, monitoring of agricultural resources, environmental monitoring, and disaster prevention.Saturday's launch was the 444th mission by the Long March rocket series.In 2021, China set a new national record of 55 space launches per year. The previous record of 39 launches was first registered in 2018 and then repeated in 2020. Meanwhile, the record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union, with 108 flights registered in 1982. It is followed by the United States with 77 launches in 1966.

china

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, asia & pacific, space, satellite