International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/cambridge-to-return-over-hundred-benin-bronzes-to-nigeria-media-report-1105475307.html
Cambridge to Return Over Hundred Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, Media Report
Cambridge to Return Over Hundred Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, Media Report
The University of Cambridge plans to return 116 looted artifacts, known as the Benin bronzes, to Nigeria.
2022-12-15T08:00+0000
2022-12-15T08:00+0000
africa
west africa
nigeria
uk
benin bronze
culture
museum
university of cambridge
cambridge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100024863_0:99:760:527_1920x0_80_0_0_62e5f0a5201ea86f4a4b5dc4da472306.jpg
The University of Cambridge plans to return 116 looted artifacts, known as the Benin bronzes, to Nigeria.She also noted that some of the bronzes will stay in the university for educational purposes and representations of the Benin culture.“Those that return physically will be transferred to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, as is required legally by the Republic of Nigeria, and an approach formally supported by the Oba [the traditional monarch] of Benin,” she added.Thousands of bronzes were stolen by the British military during the plundering of Benin City (in modern Nigeria) in 1897. Later, the historical items were dispersed around the world and can be found in numerous collections in the West, from which they are now being returned as part of a recent trend.Last year, Cambridge's Jesus College, gave one bronze back to Nigeria. Two bronzes were returned by Germany among over a thousand other objects in July. In November, the Horniman Museum in south-east London also handed six bronzes back. Washington’s Smithsonian Institution gave back as many as 29 Benin bronzes.Most of the bronzes, however, are part of the British Museum collection. According to a 1963 UK law, the institution is prohibited from permanently removing any items from its fund.Nigerian officials have repeatedly called for the return of the bronzes. In 2021, Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and Culture issued a formal request for the British Museum to give back the items.It was recently reported that the British Museum held talks with Greece concerning the possibility of return of the Parthenon marbles. However, according to the UK Prime Minister's representative, there are no plans to change the law regarding the museum.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/a-look-at-artifacts-taken-by-colonialists-yet-to-be-returned-to-africa-1102867846.html
africa
west africa
nigeria
cambridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100024863_0:0:760:571_1920x0_80_0_0_0a677efb50d9277fb8b4c45971af0da8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
benin bronzes, african art, museums return, british museum, kingdom of benin, ancient benin
benin bronzes, african art, museums return, british museum, kingdom of benin, ancient benin

Cambridge to Return Over Hundred Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, Media Report

08:00 GMT 15.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Mike Peel / Benin Bronzes, Horniman MuseumBenin Bronzes, Horniman Museum
Benin Bronzes, Horniman Museum - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Mike Peel / Benin Bronzes, Horniman Museum
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Kingdom of Benin was one of the oldest and most developed traditional West African states, among other things known for its unique Edo culture. The kingdom existed from the 12th century until 1897, when it was conquered by British, who exiled the king and burned the Benin palace.
The University of Cambridge plans to return 116 looted artifacts, known as the Benin bronzes, to Nigeria.
"The Charity Commission has considered and approved the return of 116 historical objects, often referred to as the Benin bronzes, from the University of Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to the National Commission of Museums and Monuments (NCMM) of Nigeria," a Cambridge spokeswoman said, as cited by the media.
She also noted that some of the bronzes will stay in the university for educational purposes and representations of the Benin culture.
“Those that return physically will be transferred to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, as is required legally by the Republic of Nigeria, and an approach formally supported by the Oba [the traditional monarch] of Benin,” she added.
Benin Bronzes, that were stolen in Africa during colonial times, are displayed in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
Africa
A Look at Artifacts Taken by Colonialists Yet to Be Returned to Africa
31 October, 16:50 GMT
Thousands of bronzes were stolen by the British military during the plundering of Benin City (in modern Nigeria) in 1897. Later, the historical items were dispersed around the world and can be found in numerous collections in the West, from which they are now being returned as part of a recent trend.
Last year, Cambridge's Jesus College, gave one bronze back to Nigeria. Two bronzes were returned by Germany among over a thousand other objects in July. In November, the Horniman Museum in south-east London also handed six bronzes back. Washington’s Smithsonian Institution gave back as many as 29 Benin bronzes.
Most of the bronzes, however, are part of the British Museum collection. According to a 1963 UK law, the institution is prohibited from permanently removing any items from its fund.
Nigerian officials have repeatedly called for the return of the bronzes. In 2021, Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and Culture issued a formal request for the British Museum to give back the items.
“They will eventually have to return these because the campaign is gaining strength by the day and, when they look at what other museums are doing, they will be compelled to return them,” said Lai Mohammed, the culture minister of Nigeria.
It was recently reported that the British Museum held talks with Greece concerning the possibility of return of the Parthenon marbles. However, according to the UK Prime Minister's representative, there are no plans to change the law regarding the museum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала