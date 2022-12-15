Bitcoin Drops Amid Fed's Decision to Increase Interest Rate

International
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
12:36 GMT 15.12.2022
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021
© AP Photo / Dado Ruvic
