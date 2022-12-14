International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russian-research-center-to-conduct-static-tests-of-new-homegrown-ssj-passenger-jet-1105453612.html
Russian Research Center to Conduct Static Tests of New Homegrown SSJ Passenger Jet
Russian Research Center to Conduct Static Tests of New Homegrown SSJ Passenger Jet
NOVOSIBIRSK Russia (Sputnik) - The Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute (SibNIA) expects to receive a prototype of the new Russian passenger... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T12:29+0000
2022-12-14T12:29+0000
russia
russia
sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100)
united aircraft corporation (uac)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102111/79/1021117943_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff8e96962d1966d11d0f6505eabbafb.jpg
"Today we are planning to conduct static tests of Sukhoi Superjet New aircraft. At the beginning of January, we expect the experimental model to arrive at the institute. Subsequently, we will work on creating a stand," Barsuk said.SibNIA has large expertise carrying out tests of various kinds for both civilian and military aircraft, Barsuk said.SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.In November, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said that an SSJ New jet with PD-8 engines had successfully passed aerodynamic tests and was ready to start flight tests in 2023.In October, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said SSJ New's first flight is scheduled to take place in the spring and its certification in December 2023. The plan is to produce 20 planes annually.
https://sputniknews.com/20160216/ssj100-russia-iran-us-1034823511.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102111/79/1021117943_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69d99f656a041d9f51364910811e9215.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian, research center, static tests, new homegrown ssj passenger jet
russian, research center, static tests, new homegrown ssj passenger jet

Russian Research Center to Conduct Static Tests of New Homegrown SSJ Passenger Jet

12:29 GMT 14.12.2022
© Sputnik / Artem Zhitenev / Go to the mediabankStaff personnel training center for Sukhoi Superjet 100
Staff personnel training center for Sukhoi Superjet 100 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© Sputnik / Artem Zhitenev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
NOVOSIBIRSK Russia (Sputnik) - The Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute (SibNIA) expects to receive a prototype of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ New in early 2023 for static tests, SibNIA director Vladimir Barsuk said on Wednesday.
"Today we are planning to conduct static tests of Sukhoi Superjet New aircraft. At the beginning of January, we expect the experimental model to arrive at the institute. Subsequently, we will work on creating a stand," Barsuk said.
SibNIA has large expertise carrying out tests of various kinds for both civilian and military aircraft, Barsuk said.
SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.
Sukhoi Superjet-100 airliner - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2016
Delivery of Russian SSJ-100 Planes to Iran Needs US Suppliers' Approval
16 February 2016, 08:00 GMT
In November, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said that an SSJ New jet with PD-8 engines had successfully passed aerodynamic tests and was ready to start flight tests in 2023.
In October, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said SSJ New's first flight is scheduled to take place in the spring and its certification in December 2023. The plan is to produce 20 planes annually.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала