New Peruvian President Intends to Discuss Date of Snap Presidential Election With Congress
New Peruvian President Intends to Discuss Date of Snap Presidential Election With Congress
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - New Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has announced her intention to discuss with parliament the possibility of holding the... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
New Peruvian President Intends to Discuss Date of Snap Presidential Election With Congress

09:38 GMT 14.12.2022
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - New Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has announced her intention to discuss with parliament the possibility of holding the presidential election at an earlier date amid nationwide violent protests.
Protests are taking place across the country, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo last week. On Monday, Castillo issued a letter saying that he refused to resign. In addition, the former president urged Peruvians to reject the early election scheduled for 2024.
"I am arranging a meeting with the constitutional commission [of Congress] so that we can move the dates [for the presidential election] closer. Dina Boluarte's government is a transitional government," Boluarte told reporters late Tuesday.
The new president also accused former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez of influencing and manipulating Castillo. Boluarte emphasized that Chavez must be held responsible in line with the law as the blame for the crisis in the country lies with her.
In addition, Boluarte instructed the police against using lethal weapons and rubber bullets to quell the protest, and the interior minister to identify those who used such means and hold them accountable.
At the same time, the new president emphasized that everyone has the right to protest, but "vandalism, burning hospitals and ambulances, seizing airports and police stations is not a normal protest."
On Tuesday, the Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation temporarily suspended the work of the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in the city of Cusco after demonstrators made holes in the airport's fence in an attempt to storm the facility. The international airport in Cusco is located 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from the 15th-century Inca citadel Machu Picchu.
According to Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes, over 24,400 people are participating in the nationwide protests. The latest toll of casualties from the Peruvian protests reported on Tuesday was seven people killed and 119 injured.
