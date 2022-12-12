International
Peru's New President Declares State of Emergency in Hotbeds of Post-Impeachment Protests
Peru's New President Declares State of Emergency in Hotbeds of Post-Impeachment Protests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International
Peru's New President Declares State of Emergency in Hotbeds of Post-Impeachment Protests

07:50 GMT 12.12.2022
