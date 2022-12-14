International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday
France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022 fifa world cup
world cup
morocco
france
argentina
croatia
final
The match, held at the Al Bayt Stadium, ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the French. Theo Hernandez opened the score in the 5th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani scored his debut goal for the national team in the 80th. The two-time — and incumbent — world champions have reached the final of the World Cup for the fourth time. They will now face off against the Argentine team on December 18.France's Wednesday win marks the first time a defending champion has reached the finals in 20 years.Morocco made history in the 2022 World Cup after earlier advancing past powerhouses Spain and Portugal to become the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach the tournament's final four.A third-place match between Croatia and Morocco will be held on December 17. The two teams previously faced off during the group stage phase of the tournament but closed with a 0-0 draw.
France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday

21:12 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 21:19 GMT 14.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory SysoevFrench players celebrate after scoring a goal in the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The match, held at the Al Bayt Stadium, ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the French. Theo Hernandez opened the score in the 5th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani scored his debut goal for the national team in the 80th.
The two-time — and incumbent — world champions have reached the final of the World Cup for the fourth time. They will now face off against the Argentine team on December 18.
France's Wednesday win marks the first time a defending champion has reached the finals in 20 years.
Morocco made history in the 2022 World Cup after earlier advancing past powerhouses Spain and Portugal to become the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach the tournament's final four.
A third-place match between Croatia and Morocco will be held on December 17. The two teams previously faced off during the group stage phase of the tournament but closed with a 0-0 draw.
