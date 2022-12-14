https://sputniknews.com/20221214/france-defeat-morocco-2-0-to-face-argentina-in-fifa-world-cup-final-on-sunday-1105467721.html

France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday

France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T21:12+0000

2022-12-14T21:12+0000

2022-12-14T21:19+0000

2022 fifa world cup

world cup

morocco

france

argentina

croatia

final

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105467571_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7821849840b2db0895e170e683bdb13f.jpg

The match, held at the Al Bayt Stadium, ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the French. Theo Hernandez opened the score in the 5th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani scored his debut goal for the national team in the 80th. The two-time — and incumbent — world champions have reached the final of the World Cup for the fourth time. They will now face off against the Argentine team on December 18.France's Wednesday win marks the first time a defending champion has reached the finals in 20 years.Morocco made history in the 2022 World Cup after earlier advancing past powerhouses Spain and Portugal to become the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach the tournament's final four.A third-place match between Croatia and Morocco will be held on December 17. The two teams previously faced off during the group stage phase of the tournament but closed with a 0-0 draw.

https://sputniknews.com/20221210/morocco-defeats-portugal-becomes-first-african-team-to-advance-to-fifa-world-cup-semifinals-1105333449.html

morocco

france

argentina

croatia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world cup, morocco, france, argentina, croatia, final