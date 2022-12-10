International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes First African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup Semifinals
Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes First African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup Semifinals
DOHA (Sputnik) - Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to move to the semifinals.
The match took place at the Al-Thumama Stadium and ended with the score 1-0, with Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a goal 42 minutes into the game.It became the 196th match for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He matched Kuwaiti forward Bader Al-Mutawa's record for the most meetings for national teams.Morocco became the first African team in the history of the World Cup to reach the semifinals. Previously, the best result of teams from Africa was the quarterfinals. Apart from Morocco, Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) peaked at quarterfinals.Morocco will face the winner of the England-France match, which will be held later on Saturday.
Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes First African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup Semifinals

17:33 GMT 10.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALBERTO PIZZOLIMorocco fans celebrate their team winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022.
Morocco fans celebrate their team winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
DOHA (Sputnik) - Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to move to the semifinals.
The match took place at the Al-Thumama Stadium and ended with the score 1-0, with Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a goal 42 minutes into the game.
It became the 196th match for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He matched Kuwaiti forward Bader Al-Mutawa's record for the most meetings for national teams.
2022 FIFA World Cup
Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match
Morocco became the first African team in the history of the World Cup to reach the semifinals. Previously, the best result of teams from Africa was the quarterfinals. Apart from Morocco, Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) peaked at quarterfinals.
Morocco will face the winner of the England-France match, which will be held later on Saturday.
