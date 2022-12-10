https://sputniknews.com/20221210/football-fans-arrive-at-al-thumana-stadium-for-morocco-portugal-quarterfinal-world-cup-match-1105296674.html

Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match

The winning team would proceed to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the England-France quarterfinal match. 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Qatar, where thousands of fans are arriving at Al Thumana stadium for the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal.The Moroccan team previously enjoyed unprecedented success, as it managed to win a penalty shootout against Spain 3-0, making Morocco the only African country to reach the quarterfinals. Portugal, in the meantime, easily defeated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

