LIVE: Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match
Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match
The winning team would proceed to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the England-France quarterfinal match.
Sputnik is live from Qatar, where thousands of fans are arriving at Al Thumana stadium for the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal.The Moroccan team previously enjoyed unprecedented success, as it managed to win a penalty shootout against Spain 3-0, making Morocco the only African country to reach the quarterfinals. Portugal, in the meantime, easily defeated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
