Twitter Relaunches Paid Blue Tick Subscription
Twitter Relaunches Paid Blue Tick Subscription
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter on 2 October for $44Bln, the company has undergone a whole load of radical changes, including laying off more than 3,700...
The social network Twitter has resumed selling Twitter Blue premium subscriptions after a pause lasting a few weeks.As noted by the organization, subscribers will have a number of privileges, including the ability to edit their posts and upload videos in 1080P quality. And the main feature, which involves a blue checkmark next to a user's name, will remain. Twitter Blue is a subscription that is paid for monthly. It is able to offer users access to premium features that will help them customize Twitter based on their needs.Earlier, American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter, spoke about his decision to relaunch the subscription service. This came after a slew of scandals, including those in which accounts of popular companies were created, subscriptions were bought, and misinformation was disseminated.
Twitter Relaunches Paid Blue Tick Subscription

07:17 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 13.12.2022)
Maxim Minaev
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter on 2 October for $44Bln, the company has undergone a whole load of radical changes, including laying off more than 3,700 employees and offering users an $8 monthly blue-check subscription.
The social network Twitter has resumed selling Twitter Blue premium subscriptions after a pause lasting a few weeks.
As noted by the organization, subscribers will have a number of privileges, including the ability to edit their posts and upload videos in 1080P quality. And the main feature, which involves a blue checkmark next to a user's name, will remain.
"Subscribing to Twitter Blue is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. We plan to roll out Blue to more countries soon," the company said.
Twitter Blue is a subscription that is paid for monthly. It is able to offer users access to premium features that will help them customize Twitter based on their needs.
Earlier, American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter, spoke about his decision to relaunch the subscription service. This came after a slew of scandals, including those in which accounts of popular companies were created, subscriptions were bought, and misinformation was disseminated.
