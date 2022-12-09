https://sputniknews.com/20221209/twitter-update-to-show-users-if-they-were-shadowbanned-elon-musk-says-1105269429.html

Twitter Update to Show Users if They Were 'Shadowbanned', Elon Musk Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the company had been working on a software update... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.Shadowbanning is a practice of concealed restriction, when a person remains on a social media platform, but his or her content is not visible or only partly accessible to other users.

