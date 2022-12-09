International
Twitter Update to Show Users if They Were 'Shadowbanned', Elon Musk Says
Twitter Update to Show Users if They Were 'Shadowbanned', Elon Musk Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the company had been working on a software update... 09.12.2022
In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
Shadowbanning is a practice of concealed restriction, when a person remains on a social media platform, but his or her content is not visible or only partly accessible to other users.
Twitter Update to Show Users if They Were 'Shadowbanned', Elon Musk Says

11:01 GMT 09.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the company had been working on a software update to let users know if they have been "shadowbanned."

"Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal," Musk said on Twitter.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
Shadowbanning is a practice of concealed restriction, when a person remains on a social media platform, but his or her content is not visible or only partly accessible to other users.
