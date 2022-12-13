International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/seven-people-detained-in-peru-during-mass-protests-reports-say-1105411804.html
Seven People Detained in Peru During Mass Protests, Reports Say
Seven People Detained in Peru During Mass Protests, Reports Say
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Seven people were detained in Peru during mass demonstrations taking place across the country, following the impeachment of former... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-13T07:46+0000
2022-12-13T07:47+0000
world
peru
protests
lima
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105411658_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab76b81b405f7c961fd26d7396426706.jpg
Over 24,400 people are participating in the nationwide protests, the minister said, as cited in the report out late on Monday.Castillo, who was impeached by parliament and arrested last week, issued a letter on Monday, saying that he refused to resign. In addition, the former president urged Peruvians to reject the snap election scheduled for 2024. On Sunday, demonstrations took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque and Ica.The latest toll of casualties from the Peruvian protests reported on Tuesday was seven people killed and 119 injured.
peru
lima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105411658_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df083e5dbf4705af4c11dddf48e6e66c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
seven, peru, mass protests, castillo
seven, peru, mass protests, castillo

Seven People Detained in Peru During Mass Protests, Reports Say

07:46 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 13.12.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDESSupporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Seven people were detained in Peru during mass demonstrations taking place across the country, following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, Peruvian media reported, citing Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes.
Over 24,400 people are participating in the nationwide protests, the minister said, as cited in the report out late on Monday.
Castillo, who was impeached by parliament and arrested last week, issued a letter on Monday, saying that he refused to resign. In addition, the former president urged Peruvians to reject the snap election scheduled for 2024. On Sunday, demonstrations took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque and Ica.
The latest toll of casualties from the Peruvian protests reported on Tuesday was seven people killed and 119 injured.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала