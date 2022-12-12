https://sputniknews.com/20221212/at-least-two-dead-in-clashes-between-protesters-police-at-airport-in-peru-reports-say-1105370753.html

At Least Two Dead in Clashes Between Protesters, Police at Airport in Peru, Reports Say

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A second person has died in clashes between the police and protesters during protests in Peru amid demonstrations against the... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

The Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) said on Sunday that protesters had staged violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport, set fire to the transmitter and fuel room and encircled a terminal where dozens of members of police and company employees were present.According to the Peruvian newspaper, a 15-year old teenager was killed during clashes between protesters and the police at the airport.This is already the second victim of violence in Peru. Earlier in the day, media reported that an 18-year old died from head injury as a result of clashes at the airport, with 10 more people injured.On Sunday, protests also took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in other major cities, according to local media reports. Peruvian citizens, trade unions and other associations are protesting against the continued work of newly-proclaimed President Dina Boluarte and her government and are demanding an immediate presidential election.Following protests, Boluarte said that Peru will hold an early presidential election in April 2024.Peru's Congress impeached ex-President Pedro Castillo last Wednesday. Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

