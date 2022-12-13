https://sputniknews.com/20221213/americans-name-government-as-nations-top-problem-for-7th-year-in-past-decade-poll-1105423520.html

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade: Poll

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade: Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans have cited government dissatisfaction as the top problem this year and for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a poll.

An average of 19% of American adults cited some aspect of government as the top problem, followed by inflation (16%) and the economy (12%). The "government" is a broad category that includes a range of aspects, such as the president, Congress, party politics, or gridlock.The poll found that Republicans are more likely than Democrats and independents to cite the government as the top problem.Over the last five years, the government did not rank as the top problem in only one year – 2020 – when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the US.

