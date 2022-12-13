https://sputniknews.com/20221213/all-groups-in-eu-parliament-agree-to-remove-vice-president-over-bribery-scandal-reports-say-1105415136.html
All Groups in EU Parliament Agree to Remove Vice President Over Bribery Scandal, Reports Say
09:44 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 13.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of all political groups in the European Parliament have agreed to remove its Vice President, Eva Kaili, from her position over the recent bribery scandal, German news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The agreement to dismiss Greece's Kaili is now pending a vote at a plenary session, the news agency said.
The European Parliament will hold a vote on the termination of office of Vice President Eva Kaili over the recent bribery scandal on Tuesday, Roberta Metsola, the parliament's head, said.
"Today I have convened an extraordinary meeting of the conference of presidents on the application of rule 21 on the early termination of office of Vice President Eva Kaili, the conference unanimously decided to propose to parliament that it bring to an end the term of office of vice president Eva Kaili," Metsola told the parliament.
European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili denies her guilt of corruption amid charges brought against her by Belgian authorities over the recent bribery scandal, Kaili's lawyer said on Tuesday.
"Her position is that she is not guilty. She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece TV broadcaster.
Kaili has also denied reports which said that she had been hiding over 150,000 euros ($158,000) in cash in a child's bed, which were allegedly found during the search in her residence, the lawyer said.
"I have no idea whether any money was found and how much was found. The only thing that I can tell you... is that there is no baby's bed where the hidden money was found. I deny it, saying this directly to you since her sister... told me that," the lawyer added.
Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Persian Gulf state.
On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home. The politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.
On Monday, Belgian police also searched the parliament building
in Brussels as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.