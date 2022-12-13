https://sputniknews.com/20221213/all-groups-in-eu-parliament-agree-to-remove-vice-president-over-bribery-scandal-reports-say-1105415136.html

All Groups in EU Parliament Agree to Remove Vice President Over Bribery Scandal, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of all political groups in the European Parliament have agreed to remove its Vice President, Eva Kaili, from her position over the... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

The agreement to dismiss Greece's Kaili is now pending a vote at a plenary session, the news agency said.The European Parliament will hold a vote on the termination of office of Vice President Eva Kaili over the recent bribery scandal on Tuesday, Roberta Metsola, the parliament's head, said.European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili denies her guilt of corruption amid charges brought against her by Belgian authorities over the recent bribery scandal, Kaili's lawyer said on Tuesday. Kaili has also denied reports which said that she had been hiding over 150,000 euros ($158,000) in cash in a child's bed, which were allegedly found during the search in her residence, the lawyer said.Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Persian Gulf state.On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home. The politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.On Monday, Belgian police also searched the parliament building in Brussels as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

