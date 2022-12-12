https://sputniknews.com/20221212/european-parliament-launches-internal-probe-amid-corruption-charges-president-says-1105394788.html

European Parliament Launches 'Internal' Probe Amid Corruption Charges, President Says

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced Monday that she would be spearheading an internal probe into the facts surrounding suspected corruption, money laundering, bribery and fraud in her legislature.The Malta-born politician assured that the body has been "in sync" with authorities amid the Belgian authorities' investigation into suspected corruption, and accused "malign actors" from unnamed "autocratic third countries" of causing a situation where the parliament, and "European democracy," are "under attack."Prosecutors have charged four European Union officials with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering over the weekend, with European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili suspended from her duties, and Metsola taking steps Monday to fire her. The charges are related to alleged attempts by a Gulf State to bribe multiple lawmakers. Belgian media have subsequently reported that the suspected bribery is related to the holding of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was shocked and appalled by the "very serious" allegations. "This confidence and trust in our institutions need highest standards of independence and integrity," she said, calling for the creation of an "ethics body" with "very clear rules" about foreign lobbying.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who is battling Brussels on multiple fronts ranging from Ukraine aid to a new global flat tax and a "rule of law" spat, had some fun at Eurocrats' expense earlier in the day Monday, tweeting a popular meme in response to the European Parliament corruption spat.Other Euroskeptics also took to social media to discuss the scandal, alleging that the suspected criminal activity was par for the course in the European Union's institutions."What we do know is, it's a huge, massive scandal. What we do know is, because I was there for nearly 21 years, Brussels runs on a sea of total corruption," former MEP Nigel Farage said. "However bad things in Westminster are, however disgusted you are with Matt Hancock or PPE contracts...Yes we've got our problems, but it's nothing like as bad as Brussels, where the whole thing is endemic, thank God we're out."

