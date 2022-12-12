https://sputniknews.com/20221212/uk-royal-family-advised-to-halt-contacts-with-russian-diplomats-ambassador-says-1105366945.html

UK Royal Family Advised to Halt Contacts With Russian Diplomats, Ambassador Says

UK Royal Family Advised to Halt Contacts With Russian Diplomats, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK royal family has been advised to refrain from contacts with Russian diplomats, though neither Moscow nor London are interested in... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T05:30+0000

2022-12-12T05:30+0000

2022-12-12T05:30+0000

world

russia

uk

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082406717_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a72de1312d2b26991db687b5348b32ca.jpg

"No, and I know that members of the royal family have been advised not to maintain and come into contact with the Russian embassy [in the UK]," the diplomat told Russian media on Sunday, answering the question whether the Russian mission in the UK keeps any contacts with the country's new monarch, King Charles III.At the same time, the ambassador said that Russia has been maintaining the dialogue with the UK authorities, despite current difficulties in bilateral relations, with severance of these ties being not on the agenda.Regarding possible resumption of an active Russian-UK dialogue, the diplomat said that it would depend on further developments in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and other related events.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk royal family, contacts, russian diplomats