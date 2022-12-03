https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russian-embassy-sends-note-of-protest-to-uk-foreign-office-over-arrest-of-russian-citizen-1105014279.html

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to UK Foreign Office Over Arrest of Russian Citizen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London on Saturday sent a note of protest to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the arrest of a Russian... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

"The Embassy is following media reports, based on the relevant notification by the National Crime Agency, regarding the arrest and detention on 1 December 2022 of a Russian national in UK territory on the alleged suspicion of multiple offences, including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud," the diplomatic mission said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.The embassy wrote that as of Saturday, it has not received official information from the relevant UK authorities regarding the arrest and detention.The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Saturday that a 58-year-old Russian businessman was arrested in London on suspicion of offenses including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.The agency specified that the Russian businessman was arrested at his "multi-million-pound" residence in London by officers from the NCA's Combatting Kleptocracy Cell on December 1.In order to make an arrest, the NCA conducted a major operation involving 50 officers, the agency said, specifying that two more people were arrested within the same case.All three persons have been released on bail following questioning, the NCA said.

