Number of People Injured in Protests in Peru's Apurimac Exceeds 30: Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those injured in clashes between the police and protesters in Peru's southern region of Apurimac now exceeds 30 people...

"More than 30 people sustained injuries," Lantaron told Peruvian broadcaster on Sunday evening.According to Peruvian newspaper, at least two people died in clashes at the airport, both teenagers aged 15 and 18.About 150 police officers have come from the Peruvian capital, Lima, to aid local law enforcement agencies, the RPP said.On Monday, new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid ongoing protests.Demonstrations are taking place against the post-impeachment Peruvian leadership, calling for a snap presidential election. The Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) said on Sunday that protesters had staged violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport, set fire to the transmitter and fuel room and surrounded a terminal where dozens of police officers and company employees were present.Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, and Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

