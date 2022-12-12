https://sputniknews.com/20221212/heavy-rainfall-in-turkeys-antalya-destroys-bridges-sweeps-away-cars-local-authorities-1105370146.html

Heavy Rainfall in Turkey's Antalya Destroys Bridges, Sweeps Away Cars: Local Authorities

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A rain considered the strongest in 50 years has caused severe flooding in the Turkish resort province of Antalya, destroying bridges and sweeping away cars, local authorities said.

world

turkey

flood

rainfall

"Our region has not seen such a disaster for almost 50 years. Flood waters have destroyed the bridges, and the rescue equipment was unable to operate. Rainwater also caused flooding and damaged ground floors and cars … sweeping away the vehicles and overflowing the greenhouses. Despite our efforts, we were unable to make up for lost time. We want our citizens to be careful to avoid casualties," Koseoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper.No casualties have been reported so far, according to the newspaper.On Monday night, the downpour and thunderstorm intensified after midnight, according to the report. The Gavur stream, which is located in central Kumluca, overflowed after the rain had fallen in the districts of Salur, Saricasu, and Ortakoy, the report said.The operation of primary and secondary schools has been suspended for one day in Kumluca and Finike, it added.

turkey

heavy rainfall, turkey, antalya, destroys bridges