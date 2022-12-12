https://sputniknews.com/20221212/confused-police-broke-into-gallery-of-ex-banksy-agent-taking-life-like-sculpture-for-collapsed-1105386127.html

Confused Police Broke Into Gallery of Ex-Banksy Agent Taking Life-Like Sculpture For Collapsed Woman

Self-taught sculptor and installation artist Mark Jenkins explores humans’ understanding of the world and is known for his signature hyperrealistic sculptures... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

An attempt by London Metropolitan Police to save a woman who appeared to have collapsed at a Soho art exhibit in London reportedly left the officers embarrassed and a gallery employee shocked.Police received a call at 5.32 p.m. on November 25 about a woman who was seemingly unconscious inside Laz Emporium, which was closed at the time, according to media reports. The gallery on Soho’s Lexington Street is owned by Steve Lazarides, formerly an agent to renowned UK graffiti artist Banksy.Law enforcement “forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was in fact a mannequin,” a police spokesperson was cited by media as saying, adding, “The Met has a duty of care to respond when there is a welfare concern.”According to the woman, the police said that “somebody reported that the woman here has not been moving for the last two hours” and they thought she had suffered “a heart attack or she’s overdosed.”The “woman” in question, visible through the gallery’s window, was none other than a life-like creation by American sculptor and installation artist Mark Jenkins. Made from packing tape and foam filler, it depicts a woman dressed in a yellow hoodie and trainers.Lazarides commissioned from the artist this portrayal of his sister, Kristina, who had purportedly once passed out, burying her face in a plate of soup. The sculpture, which is reportedly not for sale at the moment, is on show at the gallery until December 24.As for Mark Jenkins, the artist, who is self-taught, according to his bio, loves to wow viewers with his “thought-provoking” super-realistic artwork. He is known for having placed various life-like sculptures in cities in Europe and the US.

