Eight People Detained Over Theft of Banksy Mural Near Kiev, Police Say
Eight People Detained Over Theft of Banksy Mural Near Kiev, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people have been detained over the theft of a mural by UK graffiti artist Banksy in the Kiev region, regional police chief Andriy... 03.12.2022
"They sliced a Banksy mural off the wall. The group of perpetrators has been located by police ... The investigative team was immediately dispatched to the scene and eight people were found there, their identities have been established," Nebytov said on Telegram.The detained are residents of Kiev and Cherkassy, aged between 27 and 60, police chief said, adding that the mural has been transported to a police office in Bucha.Earlier this week, Ukrainian media reported that a Banksy mural was cut off the wall in the city of Hostomel in the Kiev region.In November, Banksy, whose real identity is still shrouded in mystery, posted a series of photos and videos with his new works painted outside Kiev. The authorities of a village of Borodianka, which was among the places graced with a Banksy mural, initiated a procedure to add it to the cultural heritage list. According to Ukrainian media, local police were instructed to protect these artworks.
Eight People Detained Over Theft of Banksy Mural Near Kiev, Police Say

03.12.2022
