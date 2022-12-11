https://sputniknews.com/20221211/sky-news-host-chris-smith-suspended-over-sexual-harassment-accusations-1105342215.html

Sky News Host Chris Smith Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

Chris Smith is an Australian radio broadcaster, news anchor, and host of The Chris Smith Show.

Australian Sky News and 2GB presenter Chris Smith has been suspended after allegedly acting inappropriately at an after-party event.Several anonymous sources told media that his actions included improper comments and touching a young female co-worker. He reportedly left one colleague crying, while another slapped him in the face. Later, he was spotted leaving at about 7.30pm.Smith's alleged behavior raised questions among senior executives and led to him being removed from air completely, including Sky News’ Chris Smith Tonight and his radio program on 2GB Weekends.According to British media, Smith's colleagues claimed that he had been in a “fragile state” recently, since his wife walked out of the family home with their two sons last week.This is not the first time Smith has been accused of inappropriate behavior. In 2009, he was suspended from the Macquarie Radio Network on 2GB after allegedly groping a female colleague at a Christmas party, exposing himself to several women, trying to kiss a female co-worker, and assaulting a female weather presenter. He then apologized and stated that his actions were the result of drinking, taking “the wrong antidepressants,” and psychiatric issues:“I realized 13 years ago that I had a problem and I sought psychological help. I had some long-term success dealing with alcohol, then there were some other problems - about five years ago, I was addicted again… I went back to the psychiatrist to try to sort it out and I was diagnosed as being bipolar. If you're bipolar and you have an alcohol problem then you're a runaway train. "Again, that's no excuse, but what I managed to do from three years ago when I was diagnosed bipolar was manage it with certain drugs," he said at the time.The list of Smith’s misbehavior also includes exposing himself in the late 1990s to colleagues at a Current Affairs work party and fondling a senior journalist's breasts on a separate occasion. This incident cost him his producer position.

