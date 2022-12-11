https://sputniknews.com/20221211/fuego-volcano-erupting-in-guatemala-institute-1105341393.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The eruption of the volcano Fuego occurred in Guatemala, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) said on Sunday.
"The eruptive activity declared … continues to generate thick columns of ash and pyroclastic flows towards the Las Lajas ravine," the institute said on Twitter.
The cloud generated by this pyroclastic flow is hot and can cause ashfall in settlements on the western and southwestern flanks of the volcano, as well as affect air traffic, the statement added.
"The ash is located at an altitude of 8,000 meters above sea level (26,246 feet), moving to the west, northwest, as well as to the northeast, east, and southeast for a distance of 45 km. With a chance of increasing altitude and coverage in the next few hours," the institute added.
Fuego is the most active volcano in Central America and is located about 45 kilometers west of the capital of Guatemala. The height of the volcano is 3763 meters above sea level.
In June 2018, the powerful eruption
of this volcano affected 1.7 million citizens or 10% of the country’s population. At least 190 people became victims of the volcanic eruption.